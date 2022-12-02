New Suit - Consumer Class Action

L’Oreal and its subsidiary SoftSheen-Carson were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in South Carolina District Court over their hair relaxer products. The court action, filed by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04336, Holmes v. L'oreal USA Inc et al.

December 02, 2022, 10:56 AM