Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Cardinal Health and subsidiary Kendall Patient Recovery to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, initially filed in Georgia Superior Court for Gwinnett County as a renewal complaint for damages, alleges that the plaintiff was harmed by exposure to ethylene oxide used to sterilize medical equipment at an Augusta-area plant. The suit, filed by Penn Law, is one of 16 renewed suits filed in March by plaintiffs whose earlier cases were dismissed without prejudice. The case is 1:23-cv-01557, Holmes v. Johnson et al.

Health Care

April 13, 2023, 2:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Sherry Holmes

Plaintiffs

Penn Law LLC

Penn Law, LLC

defendants

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Doug Bondar

Jay E. Johnson

John Doe Nos 1-10

Kendall Patient Recovery U.S., LLC

Mark Barnes

Mark Legarda

Martin Russo

Matthew East

Nancy Livingston

defendant counsels

Powell & Edwards, Attorneys At Law, P.C.

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims