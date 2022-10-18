New Suit

Private prison operator CoreCivic and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday in New Mexico District Court. The suit was brought by Collins & Collins and Guebert Gentile & Piazza on behalf of Joaquin Holmes, who allegedly suffered from osteomyelitis and sepsis due to negligent care at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00774, Holmes v. Centurion Correctional Healthcare of New Mexico LLC et al.

Government

October 18, 2022, 8:36 PM