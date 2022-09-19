Who Got The Work

Jarrod D. Shaw and Philip A. Goldstein of McGuireWoods have stepped in to defend Capital One Financial in a pending class action over the bank's money transfer service, Zelle. The complaint, filed Aug. 4 in New York Northern District Court by Edelsberg Law, Kaliel Gold PLLC, and Shamis & Gentile, claims that Capital One fails to disclose risks of using Zelle, including that there is no protection for consumers to recoup losses due to fraud. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, is 3:22-cv-00823, Holmes v. Capital One, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 19, 2022, 9:25 AM