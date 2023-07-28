Who Got The Work

Baker Hughes, a Fortune 500 energy technology and oil-field services company, has turned to attorneys Samuel Zurik III and MaryJo L. Roberts of the Kullman Firm as defense counsel in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 13 in Texas Southern District Court by Norred Law on behalf of a former company field supervisor who claims that he was denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett, is 4:23-cv-02171, Holmes v. Baker Hughes.

Energy

July 28, 2023, 8:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Holmes

Plaintiffs

Norred Law PLLC

defendants

Baker Hughes

defendant counsels

Kullman Firm

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation