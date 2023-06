New Suit - Employment

Baker Hughes, a Fortune 500 energy technology and oil-field services company, was sued Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court for alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by Norred Law on behalf of a former company field supervisor who claims that he was denied exemption from mandatory COVID vaccinations despite his religious beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02171, Holmes v. Baker Hughes.

Energy

June 13, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Holmes

defendants

Baker Hughes

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation