New Suit - Employment

United Airlines and a supervisor were hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by Case & Sedey on behalf of a former ramp services agent who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting that a co-worker had 'wing-walked' by himself without a marshalling wand in violation of safety protocols. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01404, Holman v. United Airlines Inc. et al.