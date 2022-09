Removed To Federal Court

Ali Industries on Monday removed a product liability class action to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Humphrey Farrington & McClain, alleges that the defendant's 'Gator' bonded abrasive wheels are susceptible to cracking, splitting and exploding. Ali Industries is represented by Armstrong Teasdale. The case is 2:22-cv-04133, Holman v. Ali Industries LLC.

Missouri

September 12, 2022, 7:30 PM