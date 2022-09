Removed To Federal Court

Old Republic International, a Chicago-based property insurance company, removed a lawsuit to Texas Western District Court on Thursday. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by David K. Sergi & Associates on behalf of Holman-Farrar Holdings LLC. Old Republic is represented by Figari & Davenport. The case is 1:22-cv-00937, Holman-Farrar Holdings, LLC v. Old Republic National Title Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 5:50 PM