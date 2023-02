New Suit - Employment

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, was sued Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The court action, over alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Biesecker, Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of Clifford Holly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00020, Holly v. Charter Communications, LLC.

Telecommunications

February 01, 2023, 7:19 PM