Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a real property lawsuit against sporting goods business Dunham's Athleisure Corp. to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, over a leasing dispute, was filed by the Vernon Law Firm on behalf of Holly Hill Mall. The case is 1:23-cv-00547, Holly Hill Mall, LLC v. Dunham's Athleisure Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 4:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Holly Hill Mall, LLC

defendants

Dunham's Athleisure Corporation

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 230/over a leasing or eviction dispute