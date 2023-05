Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Centurion of Florida to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of a former behavioral health therapist, a Black man, who is alleging wrongful termination on the basis of racial and gender bias. The case is 4:23-cv-00221, Holloway v. Centurion of Florida LLC.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Seddrick Holloway

defendants

Centurion Of Florida LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination