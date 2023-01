Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kubicki Draper on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance and High Level Transport LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by McIntyre Thanasides Bringgold Elliott Grimaldi Guito & Matthews on behalf of Francisco Fonseca Lopez and Michael Holloway. The case is 8:23-cv-00130, Holloway et al v. Lopez Armas et al.

Insurance

January 21, 2023, 7:55 AM