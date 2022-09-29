Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Vaughn Petit Legal Group on Thursday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Purdy Law on behalf of Patrick Hollon and his family, accuses the defendant of misdiagnosing Hollon's heatstroke as an opioid overdose, making false statements to the police to facilitate Hollon's arrest, and subsequently falsifying medical records to conceal the error. The case is 3:22-cv-00052, Hollon et al. v. HCA Healthcare Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 7:09 PM