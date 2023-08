Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Winston & Strawn on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against J.M. Smucker to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Power Rogers on behalf of Joseph Hollis, who contends that his child was injured as a result of peanut butter products contaminated with the bacteria salmonella. The case is 1:23-cv-05239, Hollis v. The J.M. Smucker Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 08, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Hollis

defendants

The J.M. Smucker Company

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct