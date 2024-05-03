Who Got The Work

Partners F. Beaumont Howard and Nicholas B. Corser of Fox Rothschild have stepped in as defense counsel to First Citizens Bank & Trust and Reeves Skeen in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage discrimination. The case was filed March 18 in South Carolina District Court by Poulin|Willey|Anastopoulo and the Kim & Lahey Law Firm on behalf of a financial services manager who was allegedly paid less than white men in the same role in violation of the Equal Pay Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 2:24-cv-01306, Hollington v. First Citizens Bank & Trust Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2024, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Franchetta Hollington

Plaintiffs

Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC

Kim And Lahey Law Firm

defendants

First Citizens Bank & Trust Company

Reeves Skeen

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations