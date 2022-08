Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Albertson's Companies Inc., doing business as Pavilions, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Lara Shapiro on behalf of Michael L. Hollingsworth. The case is 2:22-cv-05696, Hollingsworth v. Albertson's Companies, Inc. dba Pavilions.