Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Garrison Yount Forte & Mulcahy on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of J. Kansdell Keene on behalf of Frank Hollingsworth and Sally Hollingsworth. The case is 5:22-cv-05231, Hollingsworth et al. v. Outback Steakhouse of Florida LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2022, 7:22 PM