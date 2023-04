Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Barber Law Firm on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Gill Law Firm on behalf of Sheila Bell Hollinger. The case is 2:23-cv-00103, Hollinger v. Aramark Facility Services LLC.

Business Services

April 19, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Sheila Bell Hollinger

Plaintiffs

Gill Law Firm, PLC

defendants

Aramark Facility Services LLC

defendant counsels

Barber Law Firm

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims