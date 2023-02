New Suit - Employment Class Action

Hershey was slapped with an employment class action Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Hassler Kondras Miller LLP, claims that Hershey has failed to compensate hourly employees for the time taken to don and doff safety equipment for each shift. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00473, Hollifield v. The Hershey Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 14, 2023, 3:44 PM