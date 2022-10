Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a securities class action against Resolute Capital Partners, Legacy Energy and several other energy companies and financial entities to California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid oil and gas bonds, was brought by the Murrin Law Firm. The case is 2:22-cv-07885, Hollifield et al. v. Resolute Capital Partners Ltd. LLC et al.

Energy

October 28, 2022, 7:27 PM