Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Amy F. Loperfido & Associates on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Todd B. Jacobs on behalf of Kevin Holliday. The case is 2:23-cv-02499, Holliday v. State Farm Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Holliday

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Todd B Jacobs LLC

defendants

State Farm Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Amy F. Loperfido & Associates

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision