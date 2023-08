Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Gunton Corporation, doing business as Pella Windows & Doors Inc., to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendant unilaterally altered his work hours resulting in lack of pay for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-01383, Holley v. Gunton Corporation.

Business Services

August 04, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Shaun Holley

Plaintiffs

The Workers' Rights Law Group

defendants

Gunton Corporation

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations