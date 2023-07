Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against DDP Worldwide to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry on behalf of an attendee of the Ubbi Dubbi 2022 music festival who claims she fell on a staircase. The case is 4:23-cv-00778, Holley v. Ddp Worldwide, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 25, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittney Holley

defendants

Ddp Worldwide, Inc.

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

Mayer LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims