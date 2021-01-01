New Suit - Securities

More than five dozen users of the stock trading app Robinhood filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the company on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Napoli Shkolnik, accuses Robinhood of wrongfully suspending trading of certain stocks in Jan. 2021, when Reddit users infamously pumped money into GameStop shares in order to harm institutional investors who had taken a short position on GameStop. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00403, Hollenback et al. v. Robinhood Financial LLC et al.