Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Hart on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against United of Omaha Life Insurance Company to Colorado District Court. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Shakeshaft Law Firm on behalf of Jill Hollar. The case is 1:22-cv-03046, Hollar v. United of Omaha Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 6:56 AM