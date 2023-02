Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Monday removed a lawsuit against Santander Consumer USA Inc. and Towing Co. to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Robert Holland. The case is 2:23-cv-00045, Holland v. Santander Consumer USA Inc. et al.

Indiana

February 06, 2023, 6:23 PM