Dinsmore & Shohl partner Mark G. Arnzen has entered an appearance for CryptoZoo Inc. co-founder Danielle Strobel in a pending fraud lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 2 in Texas Western District Court by Ellzey & Associates and attorney Tom Kherkher on behalf of a plaintiff who purchased CryptoZoo non-fungible tokens. The suit claims that CryptoZoo, a project promoted by wrestler and social media personality Logan Paul, was a sham and the defendants failed to deliver promised benefits to investors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:23-cv-00110, Holland v. CryptoZoo, Inc. et al.

March 20, 2023, 5:17 AM

