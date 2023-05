New Suit - Employment

BofA Securities was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court action was filed by Feldman Legal Group on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was not paid for all overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22005, Holland v. BofA Securities Inc.

