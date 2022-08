Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Turner O'Mara Donnelly & Petrycki on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Best Buy to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hof & Reid on behalf of Lisa Holland and Vincent Holland. The case is 5:22-cv-03234, Holland et al v. Best Buy Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 15, 2022, 1:25 PM