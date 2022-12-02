Holland and Knight Partner With Deep Government Ties Joins L...

News From Law.com

Scientific Games, the biggest provider of technology and services to government-sponsored lotteries, has hired Holland & Knight partner James Schultz as executive vice president of global public policy and government affairs. Schultz, who is based in Philadelphia, has been serving as co-chair of Holland & Knight's attorneys general practice. Earlier, he was chair of the government and regulatory practice of Cozen O'Connor, special assistant to then-President Donald Trump and general counsel to then-Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 02, 2022, 7:19 AM