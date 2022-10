News From Law.com

Holland & Knight prevailed in a Big Law battle after a Miami state court jury returned a nine-figure verdict in favor of its cruise line client. Attorneys Alex Gonzalez, Israel Encinosa and Cary Aronovitz, are partners in the law firm's Miami office, who led the representation of plaintiff, Norwegian Cruise Line, in a lawsuit against defendants, ABB Inc., a U.S. corporation, and ABB OY, a Finnish company.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 26, 2022, 2:44 PM