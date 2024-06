News From Law.com

Back in November, Holland & Knight was hit with a lawsuit alleging the firm neglected to pay more than $73,000 in fees owed to New York-based recruiter MacKay & Agents. Months later the Am Law 100 firm settled the lawsuit in court. MacKay & Agents claimed it helped Holland & Knight locate an associate from White & Case for the firm's Miami office.

Florida

June 13, 2024, 5:07 PM

