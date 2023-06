News From Law.com

Holland & Knight's Los Angeles office added three new finance attorneys to its roster who specialize in lending as their clients asked for a firm with wider services. Hamid Namazie, Yoojin Lee and Mark Spitzer are joining the firm's financial services practice group, bringing their experience representing commercial lenders even as economic conditions slow the sector.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 5:56 PM

nature of claim: /