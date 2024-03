News From Law.com

Holland & Knight is reporting over 20% of revenue growth in a year focused on integrating a major merger and transitioning its incoming leadership team to take over later in 2024. In 2023, Holland & Knight officially completed its merger with Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. Then, later in the same year, the firm announced managing partner Steven Sonberg's retirement along with a plan to transition its leadership to a team of three.

March 15, 2024, 10:25 AM

