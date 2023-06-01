Holland & Knight Recoups Co-Lead of Baker McKenzies North Am...

News From Law.com

Holland & Knight announced it's rehiring a partner focused on regulatory and compliance implications of broker-dealer activities after leaving for Baker McKenzie. Rebecca Leon originally left Holland & Knight to co-lead Baker McKenzie's broker-dealer regulations team in 2020. Now she's back at Holland & Knight's West Palm Beach office to co-lead its own version of the team as business opportunities continue bridging between Latin America and the U.S. through South Florida.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 5:30 PM

