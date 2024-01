News From Law.com

Holland & Knight is adding to both its Miami and New York offices with the addition of two lawyers to its public finance team. Denise Ganz is joining the firm's West Palm Beach office while Jeannette Bond joins the New York office, both as counsel. The duo hails from Greenspoon Marder, where they both officially started working together.

Government

January 22, 2024, 4:53 PM

