Holland & Knight Picks Up Gray Reed M&A, Private Equity Prac...

Nancy Bostic, a former M&A and private equity practice group leader at Gray, Reed & McGraw, has joined Holland & Knight as a partner in Houston, a boost for the firm's energy and private equity practices.Bostic said her practice will grow at Holland & Knight, because the firm has invested in its corporate, M&A and private equity practices, especially in Texas. Moving to an Am Law 100 firm from a midsize firm provides size and scope and "sheer talent" that will help her better service clients, she said.

Energy

October 28, 2022, 12:08 PM