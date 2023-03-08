Holland & Knight Nears Double Digit Growth in Year Sandwiche...

News From Law.com

Last year, Holland & Knight grew its revenue beyond $1.5 billion for the first time in its history while also increasing headcount and profits. The Miami-based firm has been making huge moves over the last few years and has continued swelling its revenue as a result. Last year, revenue shot up by 9.8% while profits per partner ballooned by 6.1% and headcount grew by 3.8%. Meanwhile, it announced a merger with healthcare-focused firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis following a 2021 deal to combine with Thompson & Knight.

Health Care

March 08, 2023, 3:17 PM