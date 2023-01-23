Holland & Knight Lands Former Florida Environmental Chief Fr...

News From Law.com

Holland & Knight announced a new addition to its government sector roster with the hiring of former Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jonathan Steverson. He's joining Holland & Knight after spending about five years at Foley & Lardner as director of public affairs. Before entering the private sector in 2017, Steverson served as Florida's head environmental regulator for about two and a half years. Before that, he worked under different roles at the same department for about three years.

Government

January 23, 2023, 4:00 PM