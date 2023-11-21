Holland & Knight Hit With Lawsuit Over Allegedly Unpaid Fees...

News From Law.com

Legal recruiter MacKay & Agents sued Holland & Knight in New York state court Monday, alleging that the Am Law 100 firm owes fees attached to the hire of a White & Case associate for its Miami office. Back in May, MacKay & Agents presented Patricia Garcia-Linares' resume to Holland & Knight, but the firm did not respond, according to the complaint. In October, the recruiting firm learned Garcia-Linares was hired at the firm around August, and it is alleging Holland & Knight owes it fees for the work to find the candidate.

Florida

November 21, 2023, 3:53 PM

nature of claim: /