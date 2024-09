News From Law.com

Holland & Knight is hiring former Ernst & Young executive Patrick O'Connor to serve as chief business development and marketing officer as Big Law continues poaching from the Big Four accounting firms, even after EY's decision to not split its consulting and accounting practices. A few years ago, EY was contemplating a split between its consulting and accounting operations, helping the firm compete within the legal space.

Legal Services

September 03, 2024, 3:13 PM