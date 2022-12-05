Holland & Knight Helps Set Florida Precedent That Limits Neg...

News From Law.com

A state court judge in Florida granted a motion to dismiss a case with prejudice involving a newly elected congresswoman and her war-veteran husband, whose service dog bit a minor. Attorney David J. Lisko, a partner at Holland & Knight in Tampa, said Pinellas Circuit Judge Amy Williams expanded the Fourth District Court of Appeal's ruling in Tran v. Bancroft in which a landlord was not liable for an attack by a tenant's dog that occurred away from the leased premises on property the landlord did not own.

Government

December 05, 2022, 1:38 PM