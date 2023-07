News From Law.com

Many companies jumped on the environmentally conscious bandwagon a few years ago, but as the legal landscape around those issues has evolved, they're facing a myriad of new risks. Attorneys at Holland & Knight, watching these issues roll through their different legal departments, have created a new team to help mitigate claims of "greenwashing," or failing to live up to state environmental goals, even as those claims get more complex.

District of Columbia

July 10, 2023, 3:40 PM

