Holland & Knight Completes Raid of Mintz Sports & Entertainm...

Holland & Knight has hired the final two co-chairs of the sports & entertainment practice at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, the Am Law 100 firm announced on Wednesday, after hiring co-chair Tyrone Thomas in July.Lateral partners Keith Carroll and Anthony Mulrain join Thomas as co-chairs of Holland & Knight's sports & entertainment practice, which had previously existed as an entertainment practice. Carroll and Mulrain arrived in mid-to-late August along with a third lateral partner, O'Kelly E. McWilliams, III, who works alongside the new partners on employment law matters within corporate transactions.

September 07, 2022, 5:32 PM