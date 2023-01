News From Law.com

Holland & Knight on Wednesday announced its plans to combine with Nashville, Tennessee-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. The combination comes after months of rumors that both firms were in the midst of merger talks. Florida-based Holland & Knight raked in about $1.4 billion in revenue in 2021, while Waller reported revenues of $182 million the same year.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 8:45 AM