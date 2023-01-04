Holland & Knight Announces a Record 52 Partner Promotions Si...

News From Law.com

Holland & Knight started the new year off with its largest class of partner promotions in the firm's history, with Florida once again seeing the most elevations. Last year, the firm promoted its largest class of partners at the time with 37 new partners. That wave was its biggest in a decade. But after hitting a record headcount of 1,393 paired with record revenues hitting over $1.4 billion in 2021, the firm has decided to significantly beef up its partner count this year

January 04, 2023, 5:12 PM