Holland & Knight Adds Polsinelli Nonprofit Shareholder in Da...

News From Law.com

Holland & Knight has expanded its nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations practice in Texas by adding Polsinelli shareholder Jonathan Blum, who earlier in his career was general counsel for two foundations based in Dallas. Blum joined Holland & Knight's nonprofit and tax-exempt team, which is within the firm's private wealth services group, on Wednesday. Earlier in his career, he was general counsel for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the Morton H. Meyerson Family Foundation.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 10, 2023, 10:00 AM