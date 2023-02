Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taylor Wellons Politz & Duhe on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Lowe's and Monroe LLC to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Breithaupt DuBos & Wolleson on behalf of John Holladay and Pansy Holladay. The case is 3:23-cv-00212, Holladay et al. v. Lowe's Home Centers LLC et al.