Removed To Federal Court

Medical records provider MRO Corp. removed a consumer class action to Maryland District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Gordon Wolf & Carney and Gilman & Bedigian, accuses MRO of systemically charging patients for excessive or unnecessary fees in connection with record retrieval and preparation. MRO is represented by Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis. The case is 1:22-cv-02213, Hollabaugh v. MRO Corp.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 1:24 PM